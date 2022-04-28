CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another freeze is impacting Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for Thursday night into Friday morning.

It’s the third night in a row that portions of Northeast Ohio have been under the advisory.

It’s in effect starting at 10 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday.

Here are the counties under the advisory:

Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

Temperatures in the mid-20s are expected.

Potted plants should be brought indoors. Outdoor plants can be covered with sheets or blankets.

The National Weather Service reports a slight chance that outdoor plumbing could be impacted. Outside pipes can be wrapped with blankets or set to a slow drip.

Temperatures are rising the rest of the week. Normal highs are in the mid-60s. We’re in a dry stretch, as the next chance of widespread rain and thunder will be on Sunday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: