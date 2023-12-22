CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Winter Solstice occurred this year at 10:27 p.m. on Thursday.

It was the shortest day of the year, with just over nine hours of daylight here in Northeast Ohio. We will slowly begin to see the days get longer beginning Friday, albeit by only a few seconds to start.

Coverage on showers goes up late Friday evening/overnight and early Saturday — nothing heavy. Coverage drops by early afternoon Saturday.

Expect a few sprinkles early Sunday, then late-day sunshine.

Slowly but surely, we will see temperatures go from near-normal cool to much milder by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Note how mild the winds aloft pattern will be on Christmas Day:

But wintry weather won’t be far away. Look at the change by the end of next week!

We are watching yet another panhandle system early next week. This system looks much deeper/stronger.

Steady rain begins Christmas evening after 6 p.m., with widespread rain Tuesday. Wednesday should feature some dry breaks with sun before temperatures gradually get colder by the end of next week.

The panhandle storm track continues along with more cold from the north:

Expect more sustainable cold late next week, the last weekend of the year — nothing extreme but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks. There will be excellent chances for snow.

This is all part of the longer range outlook issued by Scott Sabol back in early December:

The panhandle storm track continues into the New Year!