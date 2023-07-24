(WJW) — This afternoon, it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm passing by, but most will remain dry.

Highs will be in the mid-80s. It is muggy, so it will feel like it’s in the upper 80s for some.

Tonight, expect it to be partly cloudy, quiet, warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Expect a few localized showers or storms over the next couple of days — but nothing widespread and no washouts.

It’s all about heat this week! We could have a first heat wave of the summer with temperatures topping 90 degrees for three consecutive days. Heat indices could come close to 100 degrees at times.

Stay cool and hydrated! We’re tracking the wildfire smoke again. It could become an issue by midweek — stay tuned.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: