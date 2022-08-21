CLEVELAND (WJW) — Have your umbrella handy over the next 36-48 hours. Hit-or-miss showers and storms are hanging around with a low pressure system in place.

Chances for storms ramp up Sunday evening but the risk for severe storms is marginal. Heavy rain and damaging winds are the biggest threat.

Keep an eye to the sky through out the day. It’s not widespread but there’s good chance you’ll run into a shower or storm at some point on Sunday.

Your tailgating forecast looks to be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and muggy conditions. The chance for showers and storms is there.

Expect to use your windshield wipers for your Monday morning commute and possibly during your lunch hour. Things will dry out by Monday evening.

We’re likely to see an additional inch or more in some areas when all is said and done.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast: