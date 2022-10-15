(WJW) — It’ll be a cool but dry Saturday night. Temperatures will fall to the low 40s with a few passing clouds through Sunday morning.

A FROST ADVISORY is in place for our northeastern counties until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Bring in sensitive plants! Some patchy frost may develop west of our advised counties as well.

We’ll see a quick jump in temperatures from the 40s to the 60s. By the Browns kickoff, we will see plenty of sun with it, and winds will be lighter Sunday morning and afternoon.

But temperatures will tumble and we will see our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with another shot early Wednesday.

Showers will move in early Monday and turn into a few snowflakes late Monday into early Tuesday.

Any snowflakes are not expected to accumulate. Temperatures range about 15 degrees to 20 degrees below average around that time. Find your winter jackets!

After a brief chill, seasonal temps will return late in the week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: