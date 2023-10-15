(WJW) — We’re staying breezy this evening as rain bands persist. Temperatures slip to the mid and upper 40s by Monday morning. A copy and paste day tomorrow. Heading to work tomorrow you may run into a shower or two and staying breezy.

Additional rainfall for the remainder of the weekend is anywhere from 1/4-1″. The rain is needed as the state of Ohio is abnormally dry to moderate drought because of the abnormally dry September.

Showers transition to a lake effect pattern as the cooler air drops back in and lingers this week. Only one day with NO rain chance and that’s on Wednesday. Take advantage, cooler air funnels back in as we wrap up the week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

