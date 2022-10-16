CLEVELAND (WJW) – GO, Guardians and Browns!

We’re waking up to a big victory from the Cleveland Guardians and a big sports day in Cleveland.

Chilly if you’re heading to tailgate. We will see a quick jump in temperatures from the 40s to the 60s.

By the Browns kickoff, we will see plenty of sun with it.

Highs are in the low to mid 60’s. Enjoy!

Perfect baseball weather! Temps are in the 50’s throughout the game.

Temperatures tumble and we see our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning with another shot early Wednesday.

Any snowflakes are not expected to accumulate.

Temperatures range about 15-20° BELOW average around that time. Find your winter jackets. After a brief chill, seasonal temperatures return late week.

Check out next weekend, there will befabulous fall weather on tap!

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.