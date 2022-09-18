(WJW) It’s the final weekend day of summer! Temperatures oblige, highs back in the low 80’s with a good amount of sunshine. Enjoy! Big changes coming this week.

If you’re headed to the Browns home opener, dress cool and stay hydrated! It will be slightly muggier but tolerable.

The next chance of rain and thunderstorms will arrive Monday. The first round 5 to 9 a.m.

Locally heavy rain, small hail and high winds are possible as the front moves through. Stay weather aware as we approach.

Up to a half inch of rain is possible for much of the area. Spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with sunny breaks at times.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday September 22nd. During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER to close out next week!

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast: