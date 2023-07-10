CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 70s and humidity remaining low. Overnight, skies are clear and we’re quiet and warm with temperatures in the mid 60s.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be in the upper 80s with more clouds late. Small chance for a late evening storm.

Storm coverage and duration will increase Wednesday and Thursday along a stalled front.

Aside from being warm Tuesday, still no sign of long stretches of heat and humidity.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

