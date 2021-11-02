Frosty Wednesday morning will lead into some wintry mix showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The first snowflakes/frozen precipitation of the season are occurring over the higher elevations in our eastern suburbs and will continue through Thursday morning.

This round of precipitation is spotty.

Colder air is expected to hang tough this week before returning to the 50s this weekend.

Speaking of this weekend, Eastern Daylight Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 a.m. It becomes 2 am. We will set our clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:15 p.m.

This is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.