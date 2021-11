CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The morning commute will be mostly dry, but it is going to be cold.

Temperatures will still be in the 30s around 8 a.m.

West wind will continue today with lake showers and snow.

Some areas will see light accumulation but it will melt off quickly due to the ground temperatures.

Lows will dip in the 20s this week for some folks.

