Frosty start to the morning as temps slowly warm back into the 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A frosty-cold start! Some backyards dipped into the upper 20s!

Check out some of the photos sent to us by FOX 8 viewers. Lots of frost spotted!

Courtesy of Susan Mester

Temperatures will be slightly “warmer” this afternoon in the mid and upper 50s. Sunshine will gradually be covered by some high level clouds that will eventually lower and thicken at night.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially late. Highs in the lower 60s.

Unsettled weather with several chances for rain next week will occur concurrently with a warm-up.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Thinking snow? Check out this map that shows the average (mean) time when areas across the Lower 48 see the first snowfall.

Average First Snowfall Map

Lake Erie water temperatures over the last 3 years from October to the end of December:

Here’s a look at Cleveland’s October stats:

