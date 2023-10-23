(WJW) – Some parts of Northeast Ohio are under a Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.

Counties under the Frost Advisory include: Parts of Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky

Monday will stay cool, but not as cool as the weekend.

Mostly sunny and quiet.

Look forward to a nice warm-up through the week with highs in the 60s and 70s!

Most of the week will be warm & quiet.

There is a chance for a few showers late Wednesday with a weak system.

Another two fronts starting Friday and again late this weekend, followed by cooler temperatures next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

