CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clear skies this evening will give way to chilly temperatures after a “warmer” day. Temperatures fall into the 50s and 40s this evening.

Some places will dip into the mid 30s by tomorrow morning allowing for some frost development.



A frost advisory will take effect for the following counties from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.

Patchy frost possible, especially in our eastern areas by early tomorrow morning. Spots in the 30s to start the day before a quick warm-up during the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at our average last frost dates:

Sunshine and the return of near seasonably warm temperatures for the last day of the work and school week. Find some time to get out and enjoy it! Highs in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

First half of April was one of the warmest on record. Second half was colder but not record setting. In fact, the temperatures were only 2 degrees below normal overall in northern Ohio. Here are the temperatures vs normal for the entire US – first and second half of the month.

Temperatures will improve as we head into the weekend. Still not super-warm…near normal with slightly above briefly early next week (70s). Trending back to normal to slightly above.

Early next week, a warm front stalls across the Ohio Valley. Shower/storm chances are still small. More local details coming this weekend.

