CLEVELAND — Sunshine takes over today, but it stays on the chilly side, we don’t make it out of the 30s. Brrr!

The next shot of rain comes Monday evening with an unsettled week ahead. Other than a few flakes mixing in during some mornings, our snow chance is pretty slim this week. Temperatures at or above average.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Long range outlook (FIRST ISSUED ON NOVEMBER 21) shows temperatures near average through the first week of December. Cold air will be brief. Snow chances are small. That looks to change the second week of December: Colder with snow chances climbing!