Frost will burn off for 60s and sun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 9 a.m. for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

But it will warm up plenty today. Temperatures will rise quickly and hit 60 by noon.

Then big changes are on the way.

We’ll drop some 30 degrees by Friday night into Saturday morning, where we’re tracking lake effect snow.

Mother’s Day, however, is looking nice.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

