CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cloudy skies overnight with scattered lake effect showers. It will eventually become less breezy.

Friday night, temperatures will fall to an average of about 40° with outlying areas dipping into the lower to mid 30s.

A Freeze Warning (32 degrees) and Frost Advisory (36 degrees) are issued through the night. You’ll wanna bring in or cover up any tender vegetation.

PLAY BALL! Go Guardians! Here’s the latest game time forecast:

The weekend is much quieter, cool and sunny. If you’re headed to the Browns game on Sunday, it should be pretty nice.

After a cool, but sunny weekend we gradually warm-up to more seasonable readings.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: