Frost advisory overnight; Showers later in the week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A frost advisory is in effect for Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Mahoning counties from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Prepare to cover or bring in those tender flowers and plants several times throughout the next week. We are way below our average of 66° (as of May 4th).

Patchy frost is possible tonight and a couple of other nights this week but a hard freeze is not expected.

A chance of a shower is in the forecast for late Tuesday with the highest risk south.

