CLEVELAND (WJW)– A frost advisory is in effect for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark and Holmes counties from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Patchy frost is likely to form again overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s once again.

We’ve got even more generous sunshine on the way for Wednesday.

A warm-up is around the corner albeit moving at a snail’s pace. Consecutive days of sunshine will prevail. Sunglasses on! :)

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: