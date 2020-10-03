Frost advisory overnight; Lake effect showers expected to redevelop

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect showers are forecast to redevelop near the lake.

A Frost advisory is active for a good portion of Northeast Ohio from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Frost Advisory Until 8 am

October is off to a cool start with temperatures ranging 5-15° BELOW average through the weekend. Temperatures will start to rise to near normal by the middle/end of next week. A milder trend should continue through the middle of October. Here’s a look at Cleveland’s October stats:

Average October in Cleveland

Maps in motion show weak high pressure builds in for the overnight into Saturday. That should be enough to keep the first half of the weekend dry. Next chance of widespread rain… late day Sunday.

Maps in Motion

Latest Fox 8-day forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: