Frost advisory issued for some counties; temps warm to the 60s for Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the following highlighted counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Make sure to cover your tender plants or bring your potted plants indoors.

Frost Advisory Effective Thursday Morning

UPDATED: The latest snow (only a trace) was May 20, 2002

Here are the years with only a TRACE of snow in May: 2016, 08, 05, 03, 02, 1989, 80, 76, 70, 69, 68, 66, 61, 60, 59, 57, 56, 54, 50

MOST MAY SNOW: 5/6-7/1974 (2.1″)

YEARS WITH MEASURABLE SNOW SINCE 1950: 1973 and 1963 (0.1″)

LATEST MEASURABLE: MAY 10,1907 (0.2″)

Patchy frost is possible tonight and a couple of other nights this week but a hard freeze is not expected.

Last Freeze – Average Dates

There are no signs of long stretches of warmth through the middle of May and possibly beyond!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

