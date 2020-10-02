Frost advisory issued for most Northeast Ohio communities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A frost advisory has been issued for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.

It includes Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Temperatures in the mid-30s will result in frost formation. The National Weather Service says frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Northeast Ohio residents are encouraged to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

