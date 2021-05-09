Frost advisory issued for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Northeast Ohio.

The frost advisory goes into effect on Monday at 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. for the following counties: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning, Marion, Morrow, Holmes, Knox, Southern Erie.

Temperatures as low as 36 degrees are expected which could kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

Residents are encouraged to take steps now to protect their plants.