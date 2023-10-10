CLEVELAND (WJW) – We had our first frost advisory this morning in our southern communities. We have another frost advisory for some of the same areas tonight. This is fairly on par for the average time of year we see our first frost!

Cool, cloudy and a bit breezy tonight. Temperatures will hang out in the 50s and 40s through the night. We will have the chance to see some 30s and frost, especially south of US 30. Cloud coverage will keep those closer to the lakeshore in the 40s through the night.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer tomorrow afternoon! We will climb into the low to mid 60s with a better chance to see some sunshine. Still a bit breezy.

Staying quiet through the day on Wednesday with our next chance at more “widespread” showers Thursday morning.

Shower coverage increases Thursday morning with a break from the rain Thursday afternoon. More showers move back in for the weekend.

Temperature forecast through the weekend.

Check the 8-day forecast above.