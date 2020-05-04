1  of  3
Frost advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Frost advisory in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday for Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

More on weather alerts here

Temps will be stuck in this cool cycle this week throughout this week and beyond. Prepare to cover or bring in those tender flowers and plants several times throughout the next week.. We are way below our average of 66F (as of May 4th).

Patchy frost is possible tonight and a couple of other nights this week but a hard freeze is not expected.

Small chance of a shower is possible late Tuesday with the highest risk south.

Overall rainfall over the next 7 days will be below normal…

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

