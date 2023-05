(WJW) – One more cool night heading into a chilly Saturday morning, but temperatures quickly rebound by Saturday afternoon into the mid 70s.

Sunshine continues through the Memorial Day weekend.

Our FOX 8 team of meteorologists is watching an east coast system closely: Rain along the Carolina coastline which moves NW into West Virginia and southern Ohio in spotty form Sunday.

Rain coverage Sunday and Sunday night will be small. Any showers would be brief and light.

