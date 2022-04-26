CLEVELAND (WJW) – For those who got excited about those warm temperatures over the weekend, it’s time to pull those freshly potted plants back inside.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Advisory is for Ashland, Crawford, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Stark and Wayne counties along with portions of North Central and Northwest Ohio.

Temperatures dip below average in the week ahead. We’ll see highs in the low 50s Tuesday with party sunny skies.

Wednesday will see lake-driven snow showers.

There will be little accumulation. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST