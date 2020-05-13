1  of  4
Frost advisory and freeze warning, then get ready for a warm-up

(WJW) — Northeast Ohio counties will be under either a freeze warning or a frost advisory overnight.

A freeze warning is in effect for Ashtabula inland, Trumbull and Mahoning counties. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Everyone else is under a frost advisory during those times.

The good news is Wednesday morning will be the last of the frosty starts.

There are even a couple 70°+ high temps in the 8-day forecast. Those temperatures come with several chances for rain along a stalled front.

