CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 50s and a little breezy at times. The jacket and a cup of coffee or hot chocolate should do fine on the evening walk.

Cooling down quickly tonight into Thursday morning. Some places will end up in the 30s by early Thursday allowing for some patchy, light frost. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for most of our area. Protect your plants!

Next up, a stronger cold front moves in on Friday. Spotty in the late afternoon, line of rain/storms in the evening/overnight. Linger showers early Saturday then much drier.

Our northwestern counties will receive the most rain of 0.25-0.50″.

Temperature outlook for next week:

