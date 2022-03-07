From the 70s to snow: Rain this morning, snow tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – How about these temps! Yesterday we hit 71°. We did it again today before the front arrived. Record high temperatures were felt at Toledo and Youngstown.

Wind gusts were pretty impressive Sunday! Check out some of the reports.

SUNDAY WIND REPORTS

Steady rain continues through the early afternoon. 1″+ of rainfall could create flooding issues in the morning.

Rain will become on and off this afternoon as temperatures rise to 45-50 then fall into the lower 30s by 6pm.

Temps near normal the rest of the week. Big changes Friday into Saturday!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST