From rain to snow: How much will fall by Friday morning?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of northern Ohio due to freezing rain/sleet/snow mix this evening/tonight.

Accumulations will be 1-3.”

A flood watch remains in effect until Friday morning. Expect steady rain through Thursday evening. The snowmelt combined with 1-2″ of rain will cause flooding issues. Some rivers have experienced ice jams and flooding as a consequence.

Temperatures are gradually falling from northwest to southeast. As the temperatures fall, the rain will switch to sleet and freezing rain, especially in the evening.

The sleet and freezing rain has the potential to be up to .25″ inch, which will make roads and sidewalks quite slick and icy. Winds will stay breezy and wind chills will drop as the cold air moves in.

By late evening, the sleet/freezing rain will switch to snow showers. The snow will fall on top of ice that was already accumulated from earlier in the afternoon/evening, thus roads and sidewalks will become pretty slick and icy with snow and ice. The snow showers will linger through the morning commute on Friday before moving out mid-morning.

The snow could amount to anywhere from 1-3″, with some isolated higher amounts. Temperatures will be in the teens tonight and first thing in the morning but wind chills will be in the single digits and closer to zero at times.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM FRIDAY

How much snow? Right now it looks like a general 1-3″ for most of the area. There will be lower amounts in our southeastern communities to locally higher amounts in our lake effect communities.