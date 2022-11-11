(WJW) Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starts this weekend and has staying power!

Tip: Locate your winter gear.

Rain arrives by Veterans Day morning between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m (slightly earlier south of Akron.)

The combination of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole heading up the east coast and an approaching arctic front from the west will drive the widespread rain starting Friday morning.

The potential for locally heavy rain Friday is mainly southeast.

Close-up FUTURECAST for Friday:

Local rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ anticipated especially in Eastern areas.

We need the rain! Drought conditions remain across much of our area.

Tip: Make sure you clean up any leaves or debris from your drains to avoid any flooding issues.

You will need an umbrella and other rain gear for any parades or ceremonies on Veterans Day.

Here is a look at the forecast for a few Veterans Day events:

Temperatures tumble. A 30° drop by the weekend!

Scattered clipper + lake-driven snow showers are in the forecast Saturday night through Sunday night, primarily along the lake. Accumulations look to be minimal at this time. We’ll show the numbers soon.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend.

This animation shows the COLD continuing into Thanksgiving week. Any break would be brief.