CLEVELAND (WJW) – A frigid start on Valentine’s Day, single-digit readings in many backyards at daybreak. Temperatures remain about 10-15° below average for a couple of days.

We’re flirting with spring temps midweek. 50’s showing up!

We’re watching a strong winter storm system that will impact much of the middle of the US with moderate rain, sleet, and accumulating snow.

This system will impact a large portion of the central US/Ohio Valley. Stay tuned!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST