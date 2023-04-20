CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy skies as we go through the evening. Temperatures are in the 70s away from the lake, where short sleeves and jeans will be just fine.

Along the lake, temps are in the 50s, 60s and 70s where you may need long sleeves or a jacket. A warm breeze gusting to 25 MPH at times will be around this evening.

We had warm temperatures all around today, a few folks even tied some old records, like Cleveland and Akron/Canton.

Tonight, temps are warm, around 60 overnight and breezy. First thing in the morning, temps will rise to around 70 by 11 a.m. with a mix of sun and clouds. In the afternoon tomorrow look for falling temps with scattered showers with an embedded thunderstorm possible.

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio, Scott did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Rain on the way tomorrow. Friday’s rain will be mainly across western Ohio. Coverage increases Friday late afternoon and evening with widespread steady rain Friday night/predawn Saturday.

Friday Foxcast (simulated radar)

Weekend rainfall totals will be around three-quarters of an inch.

Temperatures will peak well above 70 eastern areas then fall into the 50s later in the day from northwest to southeast.

Dry breaks Saturday with scattered showers in the PM/evening.

Looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal to end this weekend and that sticks most of next week. Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.