Friday starts string of nice weather

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A stray shower is possible tonight through 9 a.m. Friday, but otherwise it will be comfortably cool again. Temperatures dip into the lower 50’s and Friday starts our string of nice weather.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the low and mid 70’s. There will be great football weather for week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown.

If you like it a bit warmer, a few 80+ degree days are showing up on the eight-day forecast.

The next best chance for rain will come on Wednesday as a front drifts in. Seasonable temperatures return in second half of next week.