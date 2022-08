CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, skies are clear and it’s another night to possibly see the northern lights low on the horizon if you’re looking north.

Friday night touchdown forecast:

Rain chances return this weekend starting late Saturday (40% coverage especially western areas) with a big increase Sunday into Monday.

Long range outlook shows brief periods of warmth (mid 80s) with most of the extreme heat staying west.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.