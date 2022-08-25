CLEVELAND (WJW) – A quiet start to the day as warmer air moves in for your Thursday afternoon.

Mostly to partly cloudy during the early afternoon as winds from the south allow for a touch more humidity to move back into the forecast. Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s as a few clouds move in ahead of our next system.

Small chance of a shower Thursday night through Friday morning. After trending dry and less humid/cooler.

Long range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend…heat should back off briefly…indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week. Day to day details to follow.

Above is the current 8-day forecast.