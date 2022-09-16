CLEVELAND — A bit warmer through the day today. Humidity still staying low as highs climb into the low 80s. Mostly sunny and dry. Nice weather for our Friday night football games. Clear and mild with temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and it won’t be as cool as overnight lows will be back into the lower 60s.

If you’re headed to the Browns home opener on Sunday, it will feel like summer. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s and a little more muggy but tolerable. You may wanna choose to wear the short-sleeved shirt and shorts.

There are other events happening in our community this weekend as well. It will be a beautiful late summer weekend to spend outdoors.

Warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. Warmth continues into early next week.

Six straight days above 80 doesn’t happen often, the last time was in 2019, Sept. 18 through Sept. 23.

Next chance of rain will arrive after sundown on Sunday and especially Monday.

Up to a half inch possible for much of the area. A few thunderstorms possible, severe storms not likely.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday September 22nd. During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER at the end of next week!

See the eight-day forecast above.