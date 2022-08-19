CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warm and sunny today. SW breeze will bring back summer temperatures.
Friday night touchdown forecast:
Rain chances return this weekend. Here are the weekend rain details:
First rain opportunity late Saturday afternoon and especially in the evening.
Multiple chances with several clusters Sunday and again Monday.
High humidity through Tuesday
Long-range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend.
Indications that warmer than normal temperatures Labor Day week. Day-to-day details to follow.
Above is a look at the current 8-day forecast.