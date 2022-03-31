CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered rain showers will move in and temperatures will continue to drop.

Overnight, as temperatures fall, the rain will switch over to snow showers.

Look for on and off again snow showers overnight through mid-afternoon on Friday. No accumulation is expected.

Winds will gust again to 25 mph overnight and 30 mph through the afternoon on Friday before subsiding to light Friday night.

Near normal temperatures and quiet weather are expected this weekend.

Next week looks rather active with just about every day seeing some type of precipitation with various times and varying intensity.

