Friday forecast: Cold temps start your morning, wintry mix throughout the day

CLEVELAND -- A few rain showers are showing up on StormFOX tonight. Cold air will envelop Northeast Ohio and we’ll wake up to temps in the low 30s along with snow showers.

On and off snow showers and a wintry mix top the weather headlines on Friday. It will melt initially, but as the afternoon progresses, a second cold front swings by and slushy light accumulations will be possible Friday evening into Friday night. Most locations will see a coating to less than 1″. Snowbelt communities may receive a slushy total of 1-2″.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend! *Clocks SPRING forward ONE HOUR 2am Sunday.* Sunday evening’s sunset will occur at 7:27pm!

***Another sign of spring nearing: 21 days until the Indians Home Opener!

PICK DAY: Sunday! We’ll be flirting with 60°! It’ll be sunny all weekend, but Saturday will be much cooler.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

