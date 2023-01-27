CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Winter Weather Advisory remains until 7 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures in the low to mid 20s with spotty light snow and minimal accumulations.

Several schools are delayed Friday morning along with some closings. See the list here.

Clouds stick around with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Breezy with gusts 30 mph at times making it feel a bit colder. Another round of flurries and light snow will move in Friday evening.

Flurries will linger into Saturday morning. A break Saturday afternoon with another panhandle system from the southwest. Rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning with a changeover to rain/snow mix by mid/late Sunday morning. Light accumulations Sunday midday/evening.

Overall temperature vs normal over the next week:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

