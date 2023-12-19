CLEVELAND (WJW) — Still be on the look out for slick/icy spots on untreated surfaces like your driveway or sidewalks. Overnight we stay below freezing.

After the recent snowfall, here are the eight cities that received the most of the white stuff:

Temperatures rise back into the 40s with some sunshine Wednesday which will allow for melting.

Brief shower Friday PM/Sat along a stalled front. We are watching yet another panhandle system early next week. This system looks much deeper/stronger. Rain late on Christmas.

Take a look at our 8-day forecast below:

