Freeze Watch, Frost Advisory: Fall chill is in the air

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a cool start Friday morning.

Most of Northeast Ohio is in the low 40s.

A few areas will see some lingering lake-effect showers.

Temperatures will warm up but not much.

We’ll see low 50s but mostly sunny.

Friday night temperatures will dip down to the freezing mark.

There is a Freeze Watch in effect for Carroll, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas counties for Friday night.

There is also a Frost Advisory for Crawford, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties.

That will likely be expanded for more areas.

The weekend will be a little warmer.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

