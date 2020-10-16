Freeze Watch, Frost Advisory: Fall chill is in the air

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a cool start Friday morning.
Most of Northeast Ohio is in the low 40s.
A few areas will see some lingering lake-effect showers.
Temperatures will warm up but not much.
We’ll see low 50s but mostly sunny.
Friday night temperatures will dip down to the freezing mark.
There is a Freeze Watch in effect for Carroll, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas counties for Friday night.
There is also a Frost Advisory for Crawford, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties.
That will likely be expanded for more areas.
The weekend will be a little warmer.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
