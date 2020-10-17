Freeze warnings and frost advisories in effect for Northeast Ohio overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready for a cold night! Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s inland and lower 40s near the lake. Take the necessary precautions to protect your plants from frost!

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula, Ashland, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

A frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain Ottawa and Sandusky counties. Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.

A frosty-cold start is likely Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly “warmer” in the mid and upper 50s. Sunshine will gradually be covered by some high-level clouds that will eventually lower and thicken at night.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially late. Highs in the lower 60s.

Unsettled weather with several chances for rain next week will occur concurrently with a warm-up.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

