Freeze warnings and frost advisories for Northeast Ohio overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula, Ashland, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

A frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain Ottawa and Sandusky counties. Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.

Below average temperatures will continue as the weekend arrives with dry conditions, thankfully. The exception will be Sunday night when a few showers may assemble over the area after sundown.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

