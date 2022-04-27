CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning.

It’s impacting Ashland, Ashtabula inland and lakeshore, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

There is also a Frost Advisory for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures will remain mostly in the 30s Wednesday. Light lake effect will mix in with snow showers.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

