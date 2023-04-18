CLEVELAND (WJW) – A freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Northeast Ohio as sub-freezing temperatures are going to hit around 30 degrees.

The advisory is for Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Holmes, Geauga, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

In addition, a frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake and Ottawa counties.

Protect sensitive vegetation and water pipes!

Lingering sprinkles and sleet in the snowbelt through the afternoon. Some places will get quick accumulations, mainly on the higher elevated surfaces. Ground temperatures are warm, so expect this to melt fast.

Futurecast for today:

Drier conditions later this afternoon with sun west. Brisk with temps in the mid 40s

Clearing out tonight. Warmer Wednesday with a lake breeze.

Highs near 80 by Thursday. but looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal this weekend and most of next week. Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

Best chance for rain will be Friday into Saturday. Cooler late this weekend and into next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: