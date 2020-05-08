1  of  3
Freeze Warning: Temps fall into the 20s, lake effect snow overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio.

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

It is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. 

Read more on the warning here.

Ahead of those falling temperatures, it will be a cool day. Temperatures are starting in the mid-40s and will fall throughout the day. 

But changes are on the way.

The lake effect snow will start around 2 a.m.

We’ll see multiple bands through 9 a.m.

It won’t stick around Saturday, as temperatures will rise well above freezing. 

Mother’s Day will be nice! 

And a week from tonight — we’ll be nearly 50 degrees WARMER.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.

