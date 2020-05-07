1  of  4
Breaking News
Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Coronavirus headlines: May 7, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Freeze warning issued for Northeast Ohio Friday, temps could plummet to the 20s

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Just when you thought Spring was finally here, Mother Nature decided she had other plans for Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Friday, which goes into effect at 11 p.m. and continues until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop down into the 20s. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast, here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News