Freeze warning issued for Northeast Ohio Friday, temps could plummet to the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Just when you thought Spring was finally here, Mother Nature decided she had other plans for Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Friday, which goes into effect at 11 p.m. and continues until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop down into the 20s. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast:

